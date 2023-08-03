Italy: Retail sales down 0.2% in value, 0.7% in volume in June

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian retail sales fell by 0.2% in value terms and by 0.7% in volume in June with respect to May, Istat said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

The national statistics agency added that retail sales were up by 3.6% in value terms with respect to June 2022, but down by 3.5% in volume.

The year-on-year data gives an indication of the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on Italian consumers, who are paying more to get less.