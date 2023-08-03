EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:10, 03 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy: Retail sales down 0.2% in value, 0.7% in volume in June

    None
    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian retail sales fell by 0.2% in value terms and by 0.7% in volume in June with respect to May, Istat said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

    The national statistics agency added that retail sales were up by 3.6% in value terms with respect to June 2022, but down by 3.5% in volume.

    The year-on-year data gives an indication of the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on Italian consumers, who are paying more to get less.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!