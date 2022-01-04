Italy risks having 2 million positive for COVID-19 says GIMBE, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM The number of people positive for COVID-19 in Italy risks reaching two million due to the spread of the Omicron variant, Nino Cartabellotta, the president of the GIMBE medical foundation, said on Monday.

«The rise in new COVID cases with the Omicron variant does not have a parallel rise in hospital admissions,» Cartabellotta told Radio Cusano Campus.

«But, with this growth rate in the number of new cases), we still risk having hospitals overwhelmed because we could have two million people positive (for the coronavirus)», ANSA reports.

According to government figures, over one million people are currently positive for COVID-19 in Italy.

Cartabellotta said the measures currently in place were insufficient to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

«More remote working is needed to slow the circulation,» he said.