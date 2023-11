ROME. KAZINFORM Italian drugs agency AIFA on Monday Ok'd Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccines.

The decision came after last week's green light to the jabs targeting new sub-variants from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), ANSA reports.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said the new Omicron jabs will be ready for the first vulnerable categories to get within about 10 days.





Photo: ansa.it