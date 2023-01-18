Italy's balance of trade back in positive territory

ROME. KAZINFORM - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italy's balance of trade returned to positive territory in November for the first time in a year, ANSA reports.

The national statistics agency said Italy posted a trade surplus of 1.445 billion euros in November.

The balance of trade had been negative since December 2021, largely because of the soaring cost of energy imports.

ISTAT said Italy continued to have an energy trade deficit 8.456 billion euros in November, up from a deficit of 5.777 billion in the same month of 2021, but this was outdone by a surplus of 9.901 billion for non-energy trade, compared to 7.976 billion in November 2021.

Photo: ansa.it