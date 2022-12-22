EN
    21:44, 22 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Italy’s CO2 emissions up despite lower consumption – ENEA

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's carbon dioxide emissions are set to be up by over 2% at the end of the year even though the nations' energy consumption has dropped by around 1.5% with respect to 2021, according to a report released on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    The report by ENEA (the National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development) said use of renewables had decreased while fossil-fuel energy consumption was up.
    It said renewable sources dropped by 11% in the first nine months of the year, while oil-based energy rose by 8% and coal-fired power leaped by 47%.


    Photo: ansa.it


