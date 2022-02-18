Italy’s COVID-19 incidence and RT number fall further

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 incidence and Rt transmission number have stayed on a downward trend, according to the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), ANSA reports.

It said the incidence dropped to 672 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the February 11-17 period, down from 962 the previous week.

It said the Rt for the January 26-February 8 period was 0.77, down from 0.89 in last week's report. An Rt above 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The report said the pressure COVID-19 is exerting on Italy's hospitals had continued to fall too.

It said the proportion of Italy's intensive-care places occupied by coronavirus sufferers was 10.4% on February 17, compared to 13.4% the week before.

It said the proportion of ordinary-ward hospital places taken up by COVID patients was 22.2% on February 10, down from 26.5% seven days previously.