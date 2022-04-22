EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:13, 22 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number back under 1, ANSA

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number has fallen back below 1 for the first time since early March, according to the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS).

    The Rt for the March 23-April 5 period was 0.96, down from 1 in last week's report, ANSA reports.

    A Rt over 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

    The last time it was below this threshold was in the March 18 report referring to the February 23-March 8 period, when it was 0.94.

    The report said the incidence for the April 15-21 period was 675 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, down from 717 in the April 8-14 period.

    It said the proportion of Italy's intensive-care places occupied by COVID sufferers was 4.2% on April 21, stable with respect to seven days previously.

    It said the proportion of ordinary-ward hospital beds taken up by coronavirus patients had risen to 15.8% on April 21 from 15.6% on April 14.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!