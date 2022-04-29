Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number down, but incidence up - ISS

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number has fallen slightly but the case incidence has risen a tad, according to the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the higher Health Institute (ISS), ANSA reports.

It said the Rt number dropped to 0.93 in the April 6-19 period, down from 0.96 in last week's report.

An Rt over 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The incidence rose to 699 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 675 in last Friday's report.

The report said the pressure COVID-19 is exerting on Italy's health system had eased a little.

It said the proportion of Italy's intensive-care places occupied by coronavirus sufferers was 3.8% on April 28, down from 4.2% on April 21.

It said the proportion of ordinary-ward hospital places taken up by COVID patients fell from 15.8% to 15.6%.