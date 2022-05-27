Italy’s COVID-19 Rt transmission number of and incidence down
The report said Italy had an incidence of 261 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the May 20-29 period, down from 375 the previous week.
It said the Rt number was 0.86 in the May 4-17 period, down from 0.89 in last week's report.
An Rt above 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.
The report said the pressure COVID-19 is exerting on Italy's health system has eased further too.
It said 2.6% of Italy's intensive-care places were occupied by COVID sufferers on May 26, down from 3.1% on May 19.
It said 9% of ordinary-ward hospital beds were occupied by coronavirus patients on May 26, down from 10.9% seven days previous.
The report added, however, that five regions were still above the 15% alert threshold for hospital places occupied by COVID patients - Abruzzo (17.1%), Calabria (16.8%), Sicily (15.3%), Umbria (19.6%) and Valle d'Aosta (17.6%).