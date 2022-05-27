Italy’s COVID-19 Rt transmission number of and incidence down

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number and case incidence have fallen further, according to the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), ANSA reports.

The report said Italy had an incidence of 261 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the May 20-29 period, down from 375 the previous week.

It said the Rt number was 0.86 in the May 4-17 period, down from 0.89 in last week's report.

An Rt above 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The report said the pressure COVID-19 is exerting on Italy's health system has eased further too.

It said 2.6% of Italy's intensive-care places were occupied by COVID sufferers on May 26, down from 3.1% on May 19.

It said 9% of ordinary-ward hospital beds were occupied by coronavirus patients on May 26, down from 10.9% seven days previous.

The report added, however, that five regions were still above the 15% alert threshold for hospital places occupied by COVID patients - Abruzzo (17.1%), Calabria (16.8%), Sicily (15.3%), Umbria (19.6%) and Valle d'Aosta (17.6%).