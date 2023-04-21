EN
    Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio 8% in 2022, highest in EU

    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio for 2022 was 8%, the highest in the EU, Eurostat said on Friday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    It said the deficit-to-GDP ratio for the eurozone fell to 3.6% last year from 5.3% in 2021, while the deficit for the EU was a whole dropped to 3.4% from 4.8%.

    It said the countries with the highest deficits after Italy were Hungary and Romania (6.2%) and Malta (5.8%).

    Eurostat said Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio for 2022 was 144.4%, the second highest in the EU after Greece's (171.3%).


