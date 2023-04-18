Italy’s February exports +0.4% month-on-month – ISTAT

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian exports in February rose by 0.4% over the previous month, national statistics institute ISTAT said on Tuesday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

The increase was driven by a 1.7% rise in sales to the non-EU area, while exports within the EU were down 0.8%, ISTAT said.

Imports, which have been falling since last September, dropped in February by 1.4% month-on-month due to a further reduction in energy purchases from abroad.