Italy's GDP's fell by 0.4% in second quarter - Istat

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.4% in the second quarter of 2023 with respect to the previous three months, Istat said on Friday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

The drop was bigger than the figure of 0.3% that the statistics agency had given in its preliminary estimates.

The agency said the GDP decrease was driven by a fall in domestic demand.

Istat said GDP was up by 0.4% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

It had given the year-on-year growth figure at 0.6% in the preliminary estimates.

It said the carry-over annual GDP growth for 2023 is 0.7%.