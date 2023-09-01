EN
    15:55, 01 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy's GDP's fell by 0.4% in second quarter - Istat

    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.4% in the second quarter of 2023 with respect to the previous three months, Istat said on Friday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    The drop was bigger than the figure of 0.3% that the statistics agency had given in its preliminary estimates.

    The agency said the GDP decrease was driven by a fall in domestic demand.

    Istat said GDP was up by 0.4% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

    It had given the year-on-year growth figure at 0.6% in the preliminary estimates.

    It said the carry-over annual GDP growth for 2023 is 0.7%.


