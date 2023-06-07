Italy's GDP to rise 1.2% this year, 1% in 2024 - OECD

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's GDP is set to rise 1.2% this year and 1% in 2024 after growing by 3.8% in 2022, the OECD said in its Economic Outlook on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The report said growth risks were balanced out by the high level of family savings, which could make a faster-than-expected rebound in domestic demand possible.

It said downside risks included the recent turbulence the international banking sector has endured and possible delays in the NRRP public investment projects.