    16:55, 28 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy's GDP up 0.5% in first quarter - ISTAT

    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's calendar-adjusted and seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.5% in the first quarter of 2023 with respect to the previous three months and by 1.8% compared to the same period last year, according to a preliminary estimate released by ISTAT on Friday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2023 is +0.8%, the national statistics agency said.

    Italy's GDP had decreased by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter.


