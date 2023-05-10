EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:44, 10 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy’s industrial output down again in March says Istat

    None
    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM Istat said Wednesday that its seasonally adjusted industrial production index fell for the third consecutive month in March, dropping by 0.6% on February.

    The national statistics agency said industrial output was down by 3.2% with respect to March 2022, ANSA reports.

    The agency added that production was also down slightly, by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023 with respect to the previous three months.

    Italian motor vehicle production, however, grew by 17.4% in March on a monthly basis and 35.8% year-on-year, Istat said.


    Tags:
    Economy Industry World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!