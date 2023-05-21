EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 21 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy's PM not to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan as floods hit country

    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni leaves the G7 summit in Hiroshima early to return home and visit the regions devastated by the deadly floods, the Facebook account of the deputy head of the Presidential Administration - press secretary of the Kazakh President Ruslan Zheldibay reads.

    Some 20,000 people were forced to leave their homes, 40 settlements were inundated as deadly floods battered the northern region of Emilia Romagna. For this reason, the Prime Minister of Italy will not pay a planned state visit to Astana.

    Italy asked to hold a telephone conversation between the President of Kazakhstan and Prime Minister of Italy.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Italy Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!