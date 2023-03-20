EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:15, 20 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy's population shrinks by 0.3% in 2022

    None
    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's resident population in 2022 shrunk by 0.3% or 179,000 units over the previous year according to national statistics institute (ISTAT) figures released on Monday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    The birth rate in 2022 fell by 1.9%, despite signs of a slight uptick in southern regions.

    In the north, the population fell by 0.1% against a drop of 0.4% the previous year, according to the ISTAT report 'Demographic dynamics - year 2022'.

    Central regions also reported a smaller decrease, of 0.3% compared to 0.5% in 2021.

    In the south, the drop instead rose from 0.2% in 2021 to 0.6% in 2022, ISTAT said.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!