EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:14, 15 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Italy's public debt down to 2,741 billion euros in Sept

    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's public debt dropped to 2,741 billion euros in September, a fall of 16.2 billion with respect to August, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    Along with other factors, the central bank said the public sector borrowing requirement for the month of 13.8 billion euros was more than compensated for by a drop in the Treasury's liquidity from 48.1 to 31.9 billion.

    It said tax revenues were down by 5.8% to 33.5 billion in September.

    But it added that tax revenues for the first nine months of the year were up by 12.4% with respect to the same period in 2021, taking them up to 364 billion.

    Photo: ansa.it


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!