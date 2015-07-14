EN
    21:26, 14 July 2015

    Italy’s public debt hits record high

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio is above 132 percent, up from 130 percent in 2013 and 120 percent in 2010.

    Opposition politicians blame the Finance Ministry for failure to bring down the debt load, which threatens a sovereign debt crisis in a country which is only now showing signs of sustained economic growth, according to Sputnik International .

    The main reason the country's state debt spiked in June is because the Treasury increased its available liquidity, or money supply, and also due to the depreciation of the euro and bond market volatility, La Repubblica newspaper reported on Tuesday.

