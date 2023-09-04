20:45, 04 September 2023 | GMT +6
Italy's seas, coasts victim of 19,530 crimes in 2022
ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's seas and coastal areas suffered 19,530 environmental crimes in 2022, an increase of 3.2% with respect to the previous year, Legambiente said in a its annual Mare Monstrum report on Monday, ANSA reports.
These felonies include illegal building work and discharges of pollution and sewage.
It added that a further 44,444 administrative offences were committed, an increase of 13.1% on 2021.
It said this made for an overall total of 8.7 offences for every kilometre of coastline last year, up from 7.5 in 2021.