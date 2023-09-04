EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:45, 04 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy's seas, coasts victim of 19,530 crimes in 2022

    None
    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's seas and coastal areas suffered 19,530 environmental crimes in 2022, an increase of 3.2% with respect to the previous year, Legambiente said in a its annual Mare Monstrum report on Monday, ANSA reports.

    These felonies include illegal building work and discharges of pollution and sewage.

    It added that a further 44,444 administrative offences were committed, an increase of 13.1% on 2021.

    It said this made for an overall total of 8.7 offences for every kilometre of coastline last year, up from 7.5 in 2021.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!