Italy’s ten regions braced for extreme weather

ROME. KAZINFORM Ten Italian regions have been put on alert due to a wave of bad weather that is bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to many areas, with some parts of the country getting pelted by hailstones.

Emilia Romagna has been put on orange alert, one notch down from the maximum red, and nine are on yellow alert - Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria, Lazio, Molise, Sicily, Puglia and Tuscany, ANSA reports.

Strong winds blew down a big tree that crashed into a parked car overnight in Genoa, Liguria.