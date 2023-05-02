EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:23, 02 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy’s ten regions braced for extreme weather

    None
    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM Ten Italian regions have been put on alert due to a wave of bad weather that is bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to many areas, with some parts of the country getting pelted by hailstones.

    Emilia Romagna has been put on orange alert, one notch down from the maximum red, and nine are on yellow alert - Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria, Lazio, Molise, Sicily, Puglia and Tuscany, ANSA reports.

    Strong winds blew down a big tree that crashed into a parked car overnight in Genoa, Liguria.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!