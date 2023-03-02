EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:46, 02 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy's tourism sector set for record year - study

    None
    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy is set to have a bumper year for tourism, hosting a record high of over 442 million overnight stays in tourist accommodation, a rise of 12.2% with respect to 2022, according to a study presented on Thursday by the Demoskopika market-research institute.

    The institute forecast Italy will have 127 million tourist accommodation arrivals, up by 11.2% on last year, but still under the pre-COVID levels of 2018 and 2019, ANSA reports.

    It said Italy's tourism sector should generate business worth around 89 billion euros in 2023.


    Tags:
    Tourism World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!