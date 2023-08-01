EN
    21:17, 01 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy's unemployment down to 7.4% in June - Istat

    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's unemployment rate dropped by 0.2 of a percentage point to 7.4% in June, Istat said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    The national statistics agency added that the jobless rate for under-25s who are active on the labour market fell by 0.4 of a point to 21.3%.

    Istat said the number of people aged 15 to 64 who are not active on the labour market decreased by 43,000, 0.3%.

    It said this took the inactivity rate down by 0.1 of a point to 33.5%.

    Istat said that the number of people in employment in Italy increased by 385,000, 1.7%, in June with respect to the same month in 2022.

    The agency said that the number of people in work was up by 82,000, 0.3%, compared to May.

    It said the employment rate was up by 0.2 of a percentage point to 61.5%.


