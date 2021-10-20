EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:43, 20 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Italy's vaccination drive is moving faster that the EU average - Draghi

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Premier Mario Draghi on Wednesday hailed Italy's COVID-19 vaccination campaign as he reported to parliament ahead of this week's European Council summit, ANSA reports.

    «After a slow start, the European vaccination campaign has achieved highly satisfying results,» Draghi said.

    «In Italy the campaign is moving faster than the EU average.

    As of today, 86% of over-12s have had at least one dose and 81% are completely vaccinated».


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!