15:43, 20 October 2021 | GMT +6
Italy's vaccination drive is moving faster that the EU average - Draghi
ROME. KAZINFORM - Premier Mario Draghi on Wednesday hailed Italy's COVID-19 vaccination campaign as he reported to parliament ahead of this week's European Council summit, ANSA reports.
«After a slow start, the European vaccination campaign has achieved highly satisfying results,» Draghi said.
«In Italy the campaign is moving faster than the EU average.
As of today, 86% of over-12s have had at least one dose and 81% are completely vaccinated».