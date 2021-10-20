Italy's vaccination drive is moving faster that the EU average - Draghi

ROME. KAZINFORM - Premier Mario Draghi on Wednesday hailed Italy's COVID-19 vaccination campaign as he reported to parliament ahead of this week's European Council summit, ANSA reports.

«After a slow start, the European vaccination campaign has achieved highly satisfying results,» Draghi said.

«In Italy the campaign is moving faster than the EU average.

As of today, 86% of over-12s have had at least one dose and 81% are completely vaccinated».