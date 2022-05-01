Italy says goodbye to most COVID-19 restrictions

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy takes a big step back towards normality on Sunday when most of the country's remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be dropped, ANSA reports.

As of May Day, it will no longer be necessary to have the 'base Green Pass', which shows a person is vaccinated for COVID, has recovered from it or tested negative in the last few days, to eat and drink inside at bars and restaurants or to go health centres, gyms, sporting events, night clubs and conferences.

It will no longer be mandatory to wear a facemask to enter public offices, shops, banks, post offices, bars, restaurants and most places of work, although it is still recommended.

But the obligation to wear facemasks remains for some enclosed spaces, including local and long-distance public transport, theatres and cinemas until June 15 and in schools until the end of the academic year.

The Super Green Pass, which can only be obtained by people who are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus and not via a negative test, remains necessary to access hospitals and care homes until the end of the year.