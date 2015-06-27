MILAN. KAZINFORM - Italy shares Kazakhstan's stance on global peace, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi declared at the Kazakhstani-Italian Business Forum in Milan on Saturday.

"Italy is interested not only in doing business in Kazakhstan, we are also interested in Kazakhstan's idea about fighting terrorism and its stance on peace and accord," Prime Minister Renzi said. "We share your stance on the global peace and the idea of understanding between various cultures. President Nazarbayev represents the country which has over 100 ethnic groups in it. And, in this context, all European and Asian countries should cooperate on fight against terrorism in order to protect the world and common values," the Italian politician concluded.