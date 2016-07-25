Italy, South Korea to showcase renewable energy projects at Expo 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italy and South Korean officially confirmed that they are going to participate in the forthcoming Expo 2017 event in the Kazakh capital Astana by signing the participation agreements.

Commissioner of the Italian section of Expo 2017 and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Kazakhstan Stefano Ravagnan inked the participation agreement for Italy. CEO of NC "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov signed the agreement for Kazakhstan.



At the meeting Mr. Yessimov told the Italian diplomat about the preparations for the Expo 2017 event as well as state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy in the sphere of renewable energy sources development.



"Italy's experience in holding of the exhibition is very useful since Expo-2015 in Milan has been recognized as one of the most successful. Given Italy's achievements in the field of renewable energy sources, we hope that your country will demonstrate the most advanced technologies in that sphere at the Expo 2017," Akhmetzhan Yessimov said at the meeting.



"We are getting ready to fill our national pavilion with a lot of interesting things since the Expo 2017 is of paramount importance for the future of alternative energy," Ambassador Ravagnan stressed.



South Korea also expressed readiness to showcase its pilot projects in the sphere of alternative energy and renewable energy sources, Commissioner of the South Korean section and Ambassador of South Korea to Kazakhstan Yong Chun Cho revealed while signing the participation agreement.



"South Korea played host to Expo events twice - in Daejeon in 1993 and in Yeosu in 2012. After the exhibition, the Daejeon Expo Town turned into a huge research and technology center," Ambassador Yong Chun Cho noted.



Waste management is seen in South Korea as an important source of renewable energy production.



It is worth mentioning that 94 countries officially confirmed their participation in the Expo 2017 and 56 countries signed the participation agreement.



The International specialized exhibition Expo 2017 will be held in Astana since June 10 until September 10, 2017.



Over 100 countries, at least 10 international organization and 10 companies in the field of innovation technologies are expected to participate.