    10:15, 06 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy split in two along weather front

    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy is split in two along a weather front with Anticyclone Bacchus bringing warm and sunny conditions to the centre and north and a cooler snap bringing much lower temperatures, gales, downpours and hailstorms to the south.

    An orange alert is in place for Calabria which, along with Sicily, will be hit by violent thunderstorms Wednesday, forecasters said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    The Ionian and southern Adriatic will be very choppy or heavy while seas in the rest of the country will be mostly calm.

    Many people who are still off work in central and northern Italy are enjoying the fine spell to enjoy the beach further, but most Italians have returned from their summer holidays.


    Environment World News
