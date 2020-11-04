EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:23, 04 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Italy starts phase 3 of Oxford vaccine trials

    None
    None
    MODENA. KAZINFORM Italy is starting phase three of trials of a COVID vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca with the help of Italian firm IRBM.

    Tests will start at Modena hospital and university, ANSA reports.

    The first inoculations are set to start on December 1.

    Over the coming month some 300 volunteers aged 18 and over will be enrolled in the testing programme.

    They will be subjected to double-blind tests, the university said Wednesday.

    A freephone number for people to apply will be issued shortly.

    The first 300 suitable candidates will be selected.

    Modena is one of seven Italian centres that will test the vaccine.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!