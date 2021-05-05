EN
    18:52, 05 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Italy to welcome back international tourists mid-May

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy is ready to welcome back the world, Premier Mario Draghi said after a G20 tourism ministers meeting on Tuesday.

    «Today the tourism ministers met, and that is one of the first dates of the Italian presidency of the G20,» he told a press conference, ANSA reports.

    «It is a symbolic meeting « .

    The world wants to travel to Italy, the pandemic has forced us to close but Italy is ready to welcome back the world.

    «I have no doubts that tourism to and in Italy will re-emerge stronger than before».

    Draghi added that COVID passes for travelling to Italy would be issued from the second half of May.

    «From the second half of June the European Green Pass will be ready,» he said.

    «In the meantime the Italian government has introduced a national green pass, which will come into force starting in the second half of May».


