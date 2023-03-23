Italy water resources down 20% in 30 years – ISPRA

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's water resources have dropped 20% in the last 30 years - environmental agency ISPRA said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

In the last thirty-year climatological period 1991-2020, with a value of more than 440 mm, water availability decreased by 20% compared to the historical reference value of 550 mm, about 166 km3 recorded between 1921-1950, ISPRA said.

The figures came from Bigbang, the hydrological model created by ISPRA that analyses the hydrological situation from 1951 to 2021.

The year 2022 is still being assessed.

The long-term estimates (1951-2021) also show a significant reduction, about 16% less than the historical average annual value.