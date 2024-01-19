Italy’s Bonifiche Ferraresi to develop projects in Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chief Executive Officer at Bonifiche Ferraresi SpA Società Agricola Federico Vecchioni, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The parties focused on the prospects for the development of investment projects in the agrarian sector of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State said Kazakhstan ranks among the top wheat-producing countries. As one of the largest wheat suppliers to Italy, Kazakhstan plans to double wheat processing domestically.

In his turn, Federico Vecchioni revealed the plans to develop projects on wheat production using Italian technologies and further deep processing in Kazakhstan, training of specialists, and transfer of technologies. Besides, the company was suggested debating the realization of joint projects on intensive fruit-growing and seed farming.