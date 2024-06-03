Italy's flag carrier launches direct flights between Rome and Riyadh

The Air Connectivity Program, alongside its key partners in the ecosystem in the Kingdom, expressed its welcome to the Italian national carrier "ITA Airways" on its first direct flight from Rome to the capital Riyadh, SPA reports.

The ceremony, organized by Riyadh Airports Company, witnessed the attendance of representatives from various participating to celebrate this occasion, which enhances the opportunities for the growth of incoming travelers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“We are delighted to welcome ITA Airways, Italy's flag carrier, as it launches direct flights between Rome and Riyadh—two key aviation hubs. ITA's entry into the Saudi market will greatly enhance our air connectivity, promote tourism between these vibrant capital cities, and attract more inbound visitors from the airline's extensive network in America. We look forward to working with our partners to offer travelers from around the world seamless and convenient access to the wonders of Saudi Arabia," said Aymen Aboabah, CEO of Riyadh Airports, and Majid Khan, CEO of the Air Connectivity Program.

Emiliana Limosani, Chief Commercial Officer ITA Airways and CEO of Volare, said: "We are proud to inaugurate today our first nonstop flight to Riyadh and Saudi Arabia, a growing and strategic market for ITA Airways especially for business traffic. This new Riyadh - Rome connection marks a significant milestone for our Company and will intensify trade flows between the Arabian Peninsula and our Country. Our commitment to the Middle East region will continue with the introduction of new nonstop flights to Kuwait City and Jeddah in July and August, respectively."

The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP), under the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to enhance air connectivity from unserved and underserved markets around the world to the Kingdom.

ACP works at the intersection of tourism and aviation by bridging the stakeholder ecosystem to enable the National Tourism Strategy’s vision and establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in tourism air connectivity.