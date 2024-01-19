EN
    Italy’s Neos set to launch flights from Astana to Rome and Milan

    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Lupo Rattazzi, President of Neos Airlines, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, the sides debated prospects for cooperation in the sphere of civil aviation.

    As the Kazakh President said a direct flight between the two nations would give an impetus to the development of trade - economic, cultural - humanitarian, and tourism ties. He noted over 70,000 passengers flew en route Almaty-Milan flight.

    In his turn, Lupo Rattazzi shared the plans to expand flights in the region. In particular, it is planned to increase flights en route Almaty-Milan, to launch Astana -Rome and Astana-Milan air service.

    Neos Airline was founded in 2001 as a subsidiary of Italy’s Alpitour S.p.A. and Germany’s TUI Group tour companies. As one of Italy’s largest private air companies, Neos flies to more than 70 destinations worldwide.

     

    President of Kazakhstan
