Itzulia Basque: Astana's Pello Bilbao 7th in second stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pello Bilbao continues showing his good form at the Itzulia Basque Country, taking a nice 7th place at another tough stage of the race, Astana Pro Team's press service reports.

Astana's rider finished inside the first chasing group, 15 seconds behind four leaders, who attacked on the final climb of the day San Pelaio.- I knew the final part of the stage pretty well since these are my home roads where I train very often. The last climb was hard and I started it a bit faster than I had to, so I had to step down for a few seconds getting a gap to the leading group. But later I was able to stable the gap, step by step coming back in front. I knew I could do it, especially on the descent since I know it very well. So, as yesterday, I bridged back to the group in front of me just inside the final kilometer, immediately trying to go in front for a sprint. Our group lost just 15 seconds and I think it was another good stage for us, especially knowing I am just on the way to my best form. The team did a fantastic job today and I want to thank all the guys for their help, - said Pello Bilbao.

Stage 4 of the race started in Zarautz and finished in Bermeo after 166,7 km. At the first 80 km of racing, there was a real battle in the peloton with a lot of attacks in front, strong wind and a big split in the group. But, atop the first climb of the day Natxitua a group of 11 riders finally went away to create a daily breakaway, while behind this group the peloton came back together after an early split.

With 22 km to go Astana Pro Team went in front of the pack, increasing the pace and bringing the breakaway back. Later, on the final climb, San Pelaio Astana riders tried to do their best to place Pello Bilbao in front of the group as well as possible. The peloton has exploded with a number of attacks and, finally, a group of 4 riders broke away: the overall leader Julian Alaphilippe, Primoz Roglic, Mikel Landa and Gorka Izagirre. This group could hold their small advantage until the finish line in Bermeo, while Alaphilippe took his second stage victory in a row ahead of Roglic and Izagirre.

Pello Bilbao finished in the next group 15 seconds later: his was third from this group and seventh at the stage.

Alaphilippe leads the general classification of the race, having 8 seconds to Roglic and 39 seconds to Izagirre. Pello Bilbao is 5th overall, 54 seconds behind the leader.

Stage 3 will be held tomorrow: 184,8 km from Bermeo to Gaubea Valdegovia.