Itzulia Basque Country Stage 2: Astana's Omar Fraile finishes 4th

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two Astana riders finished inside the Top-10 of the second stage of the Itzulia Basque Country (149.5 km from Zumarraga to Gorraiz): in the uphill sprint Omar Fraile took 4th, while Ion Izagirre did 8th. Another Astana Pro Team rider Jakob Fuglsang was 12th, the team's press office informs.

The French rider Julian Alaphilippe won the stage ahead of Bjorg Lambrecht and Michal Kwiatkowski.

"In the end I found myself boxed in and I had to brake and to restart again my sprint. Of course, that was not easy with a few hundred meters to go on a quite hard uphill. It's a pity, because I felt really good today and my legs worked well. But, in general it was a good day for our team. We worked well together, especially on the dangerous gravel sections. Next stage is coming tomorrow!" said Omar Fraile.

Stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country was characterized by changing rain-and-sun weather and 6 sections of the white gravel roads. Astana Pro Team did a very strong race, moving in front of the peloton and taking the situation under its full control with 50 km to go. Astana was especially active on the intermediate sprints, helping team's leader Ion Izagirre to win 3 bonus seconds.

In the end of the day thanks to fantastic team's support and bonus seconds Ion Izagirre moved up to 6th position in the general classification, still led by the yesterday winner Maximilian Schachmann.

Stage 3 of the race will be held tomorrow: 191.4 km from Sarriguren to Estibaliz.

Photo credit: © Getty Images