Itzulia Basque: Pello Bilbao third in opening stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It was a good start for Astana Pro Team at the Itzulia Basque Country with Pello Bilbao finishing third in the opening stage of the race, the team's press service reports.

Bilbao rejoined the first chasing group inside the final kilometer in Zarautz, making an additional move to come in front of the group and to finish just behind the two leaders - Julian Alaphilippe, who won the stage and Primoz Roglic, who was second.



- Honestly, I am a bit surprised with my performance today. I did not expect to be up there in front on the last climb, preparing just to help Omar Fraile. But, on the climb I found myself among the leaders and my feelings were really good. I missed a bit on the top but did all possible on descent to come back. I caught the group in front of me inside the last kilometer and decided to anticipate the sprint, making an attack. I did not know if there was still someone in the break, so I just gave my best until the finish line. So, I finished third and I can be really happy with it. After a tough Volta a Catalunya I did not feel very good in the last week at home. But, during the weekend I've recovered and today my sensation was more than ok. Tomorrow's stage will pass through my home roads and I know the final pretty well. This is a motivation for me to try something there, - explained Pello Bilbao after the finish.

Stage 1 of the Itzulia Basque Country (previously known as the Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco) has been held around the town of Zarautz with a total distance of 162,1 km. The route with five categorized climbs looked like a classic stage for the Vuelta al País Vasco, one of the hardest stage races of the UCI WorldTour.

A group of 4 riders went away at the first part of the distance, but with 80 km to go the peloton almost neutralized it, coming close to just 30 seconds. In that moment Thomas De Gendt has launched an attack from the main group, while Astana's Dario Cataldo followed him to join the early break in front. Cataldo and De Gendt breathed a new life in the break, bringing some fresh forces and increasing the lead to 2 minutes 40 seconds. Anyway, just before the penultimate climb the peloton has absorbed the break back.

- When you see a move in front, it is always good to join it to try to do something in the race. So, in a moment the break almost gave up, having only around 20-30 seconds and I decided to try. I saw De Gendt attacking and I thought it could be a good move, so I followed him. Together we have bridged to the break. We did all we could, but the guys from that group were tired and we missed some power to hold the gap. But, anyway, I am happy with my try, it was a good test of my form, - said Dario Cataldo.

On the final climb Elkano Gaina it was Omar Fraile, who made the first attack from the peloton, followed by the others. Finally, three riders went away, taking a small gap: Alaphilippe, Roglic and Nairo Quintana. Another group of riders with Pello Bilbao and Jesper Hansen among them tried to chase the leaders.

On the top of the climb Roglic and Alaphilippe dropped Quintana and increased their advantage to play the stage victory in Zarautz. Astana's Pello Bilbao, who was able to hold his position among the leaders, finished third.

Stage 2 of the race will be held tomorrow: it will be a 166,7 km long stage from Zarautz to Bermeo with four categorized climbs.

Photo credit: ©Bettiniphoto