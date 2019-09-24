IV meeting of speakers of Eurasian countries’ parliaments kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - IV meeting of speakers of Eurasian countries’ parliaments themed «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership» will be held today in the capital’s Palace of Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The parliamentary forum is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s Eurasian integration initiative.

It is expected that parliamentarians from Europe and Asia will consider the ways to ensure safe and stable development of the Eurasian space. Representatives of national parliaments and international organizations will also focus on coordination of parliamentarians to expand partnership among the states of the continent and implement major economic integration projects of XXI century.

The meeting participants will exchange their legislative experience, identify promising areas for strengthening the long-term nature of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

It should be noted that on September 23, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin held meetings with the heads of delegations arrived in the capital to partake in today's event.

Recall that in July the current year, Nurlan Nigmatulin spoke to «New Europe» newspaper about the meeting of parliamentary speakers.