TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:59, 24 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Ivan Dychko secures fifth pro win by KO

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's super heavyweight boxer Ivan Dychko had another fight in the professional ring, Sports.kz reports.

    During the boxing event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, Ivan knocked out American boxer Stephen Kirnon in the first round. It was the fifth win of our compatriot in the professional ring. It bears reminding that so far Dychko has suffered no defeats.

    Having won two bouts (one by knockout), Kirnon lost the first fight in his career.

    Earlier, Ivan Dychko ended his cooperation with Derik Santos-Rosario, an ex-trainer of Sergey Kovalev, and began working with Rick Mandris.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
