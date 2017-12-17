EN
    11:27, 17 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Ivan Dychko secures fourth pro win by KO

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Ivan Dychko (3-0, 3 KOs) fought the fourth bout in the professional ring, according to Sports.kz.

    In Miami (Florida, USA), he faced 36-year-old Mexican Selso Pinson (5-4-1, 3 KOs).

    In the third round of the super heavyweight fight, Dychko knocked out his opponent and the referee stopped the contest. For Ivan, it was the fourth win in his professional career, while Pinson has lost for the fifth time.

     

