    13:00, 24 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Ivan Dychko to be presented three-room apartment in Kostanay

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Kostanay and Rudny welcome their Olympic hero, bronze medal winner of the Olympic Games, boxer Ivan Dychko.

    After arrival Ivan rode in the streets of the town in a convertible car with the national flag welcoming people cheering him. The welcome ceremony in Kostanay is over, and Dychko has left for his home town, Rudny, located 50 km away from Kostanay. Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov will present Ivan the keys to a three-room apartment in Kostanay at another welcome ceremony in Rudny later today.

     

    Sport Kostanay region Akimat 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games Top Story
