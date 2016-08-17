IWF Chief: Kazakhstan to be banned in weightlifting after Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Weightlifting Federation will ban Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan from competitions for one year after the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro finish, Kazinform reports citing RIA Novosti.

"After the Olympics in Rio, we will suspend membership of some countries. I give a guarantee about this. These will be Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus.



The retest has not been completed yet. I am waiting for more information and I suppose that several more countries will be disqualified too. I think, we will announce it in late September or in October," AFP cites Tamash Ajan as saying.



On June 22, the IWF Executive Committee took a resolution that says in case of two or three positive doping-tests from 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, the national federations may be disqualified for a period of one year.