    20:16, 29 December 2015 | GMT +6

    IWF fined Kazakhstan at USD 50,000

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Weightlifting Federation fined Kazakhstan for doping scandal, Sports.kz reports citing Azersport.com.

    Among those fined are six Azerbaijani, four Russian, four Kazakh sportsmen. Besides three Moldovan and three Chinese athletes were suspended from the competition too.

    The IWF imposed a USD 200,000 fine on Azerbaijan and a USD 100,000 fine on Russia. Other countries including Kazakhstan will have to pay USD 50,000 each. In case of failure of payment, the countries’ licenses for Rio 2016 Olympics will be terminated.

