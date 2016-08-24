IWF makes public disclosure on Beijing Olympics
PASHAYEV, Nizami (AZE) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, Oxandrolone, Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)
KULESHA, Iryna (BLR) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (S1.1 Anabolic agents)
NOVIKAVA, Nastassia (BLR) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)
RYBAKOU, Andrei (BLR) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)
CAO, Lei (CHN) - GHRP-2 (S2. Hormones and related substances)
CHEN, Xiexia (CHN) - GHRP-2 (S2. Hormones and related substances)
LIU, Chun Hong (CHN) - Sibutramine (S6. Stimulants), GHRP-2 (S2. Hormones and related substances)
GRABOVETSKAYA, Mariya (KAZ) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, Oxandrolone, Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)
MANEZA, Maya (KAZ) - Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)
NEKRASSOVA, Irina (KAZ) - Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)
SEDOV, Vladimir (KAZ) - Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents)
AKKAEV, Khadzhimurat (RUS) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (S1.1 Anabolic agents)
LAPIKOV, Dmitry (RUS) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (S1.1 Anabolic agents)
DAVYDOVA, Natalya (UKR) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (S1.1 Anabolic agents)
KOROBKA, Olha (UKR) - Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (S1.1 Anabolic agents)
In line with the relevant rules and regulations, the IWF imposed mandatory provisional suspensions upon the Athletes, who remain provisionally suspended in view of potential anti-doping rule violations until their cases are closed.
Following the IOC's decisions, the IWF will be in a position to take over the results management of these cases.
Should it be determined in any of the cases that no anti-doping violation was committed, the relevant decision shall also be published.
The IWF will not make any further comments on the cases until they are closed.
Source: IWF.net