Izmir to host 8th plenary session of TURKPA

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Eighth Plenary Session of TURKPA hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey will be held in Izmir on November 20-21, AZERTAC reports.

A meeting of the Council of Assembly will precede the Plenary Session, when TURKPA Chairmanship will be handed over from the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

On November 21, the International Conference dedicated to the 10th Anniversary of TURKPA titled "The first 10 years of TURKPA and Future of Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation: New Approaches" will take place within the framework of the 8th Plenary Session.

Chairs of the member parliaments, as well as representatives of the Turkic and international organizations will participate in the event.

The agenda of the Eighth Plenary Session includes also adoption of reports and recommendations of the last meetings of the TURKPA permanent commissions, report of the TURKPA international observers' mission on presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey and presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

The Plenary Session will be ended with the adoption of the Izmir Declaration.