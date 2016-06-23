Izmukhambetov joins Majilis' Committee for international affairs, defense and security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Baktykozha Izmukhambetov has been elected as a member of the Committee for international affairs, defense and security of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

The Majilis deputies voted for his candidature at a plenary session on Thursday.



Chairman of the Committee Mr. Maulen Ashimbayev was the one who proposed Izmukhambetov's candidature.



Mr. Izmukhambetov stepped down from the post of the Majilis Speaker earlier this week. He now heads the Republic Council of Veterans. He has served as the Speaker since March 2016. Prior to that Mr. Izmukhambetov was the akim (governor) of Atyrau region.