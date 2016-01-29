J. DeGale: Golovkin has to move up in weight class

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBF super-middleweight champion James DeGale is interested in the fight with IBF, IBO, WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, but Golovkin needs to move up to 168 weight class, Sports.kz informs.

"Golovkin is a great boxer, but he needs to move up in the weight class. He is not big, about 5.9 (175 cm). I think he will be tested when moves up in the weight class. Moreover, he will have bigger fights in heavier weight classes," Boxing Nation cites James DeGale.