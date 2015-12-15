EN
    23:03, 15 December 2015

    J.J. Redick abruptly leaves interview because last 1 in locker room has to dance

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - J.J. Redick is up to something. After pouring in 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting in the Los Angeles Clippers' 105-103 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday, the shooting guard gave a super-speedy interview.

    Then he turned around and sprinted off the court.

    Even at the microphone, though, Redick was looking around like he was running from the cops.

    There is rule in the team that the last Clipper into the locker room has to dance. Apparently, he just didn't want to dance.

