J. Szyszko: EXPO-2017 is important project for demonstration of Polish technologies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Erik Utembayev held a meeting with Minister of Environment of Poland Jan Szyszko and discussed the opportunities of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The interlocutors noted the great potential in development of interaction in the sphere of alternative sources of energy within the climate policy, in the sphere of attraction of investments, introduction of modern environmental solutions, green technologies and in the sphere of joint research.

J. Szyszko stressed that the planned international exhibition EXPO-2017 with the theme "Future Energy" was an important project because it provided for great opportunities for demonstration of technologies of Poland, presentation of advanced projects that can draw attention of scientists of the world and businessmen. He is also confident that the EXPO will help to activate bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland.

Besides, the sides noted the prospects of cooperation within the framework of the initiative of Kazakhstan "Green Bridge" that includes development of green technologies.

The Polish minister expressed the interest in participation in the projects of Kazakhstan implemented in the sphere of degradation, desertification, Aral Sea, restoration of woods, development of ecosystems. According to him, Poland has successful experience in addressing these problems.