Jack Ma happens to be a big fan of Gennady Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chinese business magnate and Alibaba Group executive chairman Jack Ma traveled all the way to Las Vegas to root for Gennady Golovkin in his showdown with Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Kazinform reports.

The Chinese businessman shared his impressions of the fight on his official Weibo account.



Ma wrote that it was his first time attending a professional boxing fight. One of the richest men in China and Asia was surprise by the fact that watching the fight live is very different. "You can hear the punches, feel the rhythm of the bout. I was extremely inspired by the fight of the 36-year-old champion from Kazakhstan GGG against young athlete," he posted.



As a reminder, Golovkin vs Alvarez showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16 ended in a split draw.



